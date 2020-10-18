The Broncos and Patriots had to wait a week to play a game that was originally scheduled for Week Five and they’ll both have to wait until at least the third quarter to get into the end zone.

Neither offense was able to score a touchdown through 30 minutes of play at Gillette Stadium, but the Broncos have had a bit more success moving the ball than the home team. Brandon McManus has four field goals to one for Nick Folk and Denver is sitting on a 12-3 lead at halftime.

Drew Lock is 6-of-14 for 114 yards in his first start since injuring his right shoulder in Week Two. He took a bad sack by John Simon late in the second quarter that ended any hope of scoring a touchdown before the intermission.

Phillip Lindsay has fared better in his return from a Week One foot injury. He has 54 yards on nine carries through the first two quarters.

The Patriots also have a returning quarterback. Cam Newton did not play in Week Four after testing positive for COVID-19 and is 9-of-11 for 100 yards so far on Sunday. He was intercepted when DeShawn Williams reeled in a ball that was tipped by Shelby Harris.

That set Denver up in New England territory, but the Patriots Defense hasn’t broken in their own end and that’s kept things close heading into the third quarter.

Broncos stretch lead to 12-3 before half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk