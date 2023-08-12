Broncos stock up/down: Risers and fallers after first preseason game

After the Denver Broncos’ first preseason game, an 18-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, we take a look at biggest risers and fallers from the game.

Stock up: First team offense... eventually

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The first-team offense got off to a very rocky start, driving into field goal range twice, but not coming away with any points. Quarterback Russell Wilson looked shaky, missing receivers and hurrying throws under pressure. On the first three drives, Wilson went four-of-seven for 49 yards. However, on their fourth and final drive of the night, a six-play 56-yard drive, Wilson went three-of-four for 44 yards, finishing with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. This final drive gave fans a glimpse of what this team could be in 2023.

Stock down: Kickers

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In the Denver Broncos kicking competition, it was a hard night for comparison. Both Elliott Fry and Brett Maher missed field goals. Maher missed from 47 and had one blocked from 52 yards, and Fry was wide right from 50. Maher nailed the extra point after the Jeudy touchdown, and Fry hit a 55-yard field goal right before halftime to make the score 10-0. Fry may have earned an edge in this first contest.

Stock up: Ja'Quan McMillian

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Second-year cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian had himself a game, leading the team with six tackles, (five solo, one assisted) including a sack. McMillian really impressed, flying all over the field, making plays. After starting just one game in 2022, he may have earned himself more playing time after this performance against Arizona.

Stock up: Sean Payton

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Head coach Sean Payton showed his willingness to be an aggressive playcaller from the start of the game. Four minutes into the game, he had already called for a challenge (which he lost). Later in the first half, after both kickers had missed field goals, he waved off the special teams unit on a fourth-and-four from Arizona’s 21. It ended up being the right call, and Russell Wilson threw a 21-yard touchdown strike to Jerry Jeudy.

Overall

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

During the first preseason game of the Sean Payton era, there was a lot of good, and a lot of sloppy football. A last-second loss stings, but thankfully, these games are warm-ups for the regular season. There is still time to fix some issues, but for the most part, the Broncos hung in there. They took the lead in the final two minutes, and put themselves in a position to win. This is perhaps the biggest reason for hope moving forward. Last year, when there was a tie or a deficit, it felt insurmountable. It didn’t feel like that last night against the Cardinals.

