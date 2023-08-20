Broncos stock up/down: Risers and fallers after second preseason game.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos found themselves snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, losing their second preseason game of 2023 21-20 against the San Francisco 49ers. We take a look at five risers and fallers from the game.

Stock up: Javonte Williams

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Broncos running back Javonte Williams saw his first game action since Week 3 of the 2022 season, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Williams was a featured back in both the rushing and passing game well into the second quarter, recording 12 yards on three rushes, as well as 18 yards on four receptions. Williams played with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

Stock down: Penalties

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Penalties took several big plays off the board. During the game, the Broncos saw the yellow laundry fly a total of nine times for 74 yards. Head coach Sean Payton wants to eliminate pre-snap penalties, however, there were several penalties on wide receivers throughout the course of the evening. There were also some killer penalties on the defense on the final drives of the game.

Stock up: Jaleel McLaughlin

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Through two preseason games, McLaughlin has scored three touchdowns, including two against the 49ers. Against San Francisco, McLaughlin showed coaches he could do it all: returning a kickoff for 44 yards, rushing for a touchdown, and catching a touchdown. His only hiccup came when he muffed a kickoff; however, he recovered his own fumble.

Stock down: Protecting a lead

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

In consecutive weeks, the Broncos blew a late lead built by third string quarterback Ben DiNucci. Against the 49ers, the Denver defense pinned the 49ers at their own 22 with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter, up two points. The 49ers only needed a field goal, using every second to drive 64 yards down the field in eight plays. Sean Payton leaves Levi’s Stadium still searching for his first win, preseason or regular season, as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Stock up: Brett Maher

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After winning the starting kicking job earlier this week, Maher went two-for-two in the first half. In the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Maher missed a 47-yard field goal and had a 50-yarder blocked. It is a step in the right direction after the release of former kicker Brandon McManus in the offseason.

Overall

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite their second loss, the Denver Broncos showed significant progress over their first game against the Arizona Cardinals. For one, the offense scored two touchdowns, the starting offense scored on their only drive of the game, and perhaps the biggest storyline of the game, running back Javonte Williams saw his first game-speed action in just under a year. The Broncos are showing steps in the right direction, and are preparing for the regular season under first year head coach Sean Payton.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire