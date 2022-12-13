Broncos still ranked as league’s 2nd-worst team in NFL power rankings

The Denver Broncos fought back after going down 27-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but fell just short in their comeback attempt, eventually losing 34-28.

After that loss, Nate Davis still has the Broncos ranked 31st in his latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s 31st out of 32 teams.

Here is Davis’ commentary on Denver this week:

They’ve got nothing to play for but pride – something injured QB Russell Wilson and WR Jerry Jeudy (3 TD catches) displayed in spades during Sunday’s narrow loss to division-leading Kansas City.

Elsewhere in the division, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 3, followed by the Las Angeles Chargers (No. 11), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 29) and Denver.

The Arizona Cardinals, who the Broncos will host at Empower Field at Mile High this week, are ranked 30.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain ranked No. 1 on Davis’ list and the Houston Texans remain ranked No. 32 (last). To view Davis’ complete NFL power rankings going into Week 15, visit USATODAY.com.

