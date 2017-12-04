Broncos sticking with Trevor Siemian this week

In a move that says a lot more about Brock Osweiler than it does Trevor Siemian, the Broncos are sticking with Trevor Siemian this week.

That’s the word from Mike Klis of KUSA, who reports that Siemian will start again this week against the Jets after yesterday’s dreadful showing against the Dolphins.

Siemian threw three interceptions, completing 19-of-40 passes for 200 yards.

They’d probably be playing Paxton Lynch right now but he’s two weeks into that two-to-four week ankle injury, so that’s apparently not an option.

The Broncos have lost eight in a row, and are getting outscored by an average of 30.1 to 13.5. I’m not good at math, but that’s bad.