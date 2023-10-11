How can Broncos take a step in the right direction on Thursday night vs. Chiefs? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the Week 6 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
"GMFB" discusses the Week 6 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
This isn't the best Thursday night matchup of the NFL season.
What kind of interest will Randy Gregory get after being cut?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy trade landscape, suggesting five players to trade and two to target in deals.
The Dolphins will be without their rookie running back for at least four weeks.
Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country, regardless of class and is now ranked the No. 1 prospect in the talented 2025 class, moving 6-9 forward Cameron Boozer to the No. 2 slot.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Anthony Richardson suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.
A win on Sunday by a playoff driver equals a ticket to the championship race at Phoenix.
Two of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy will square off in a top-10 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Brendan and Michael Malone are the only father-son coaching duo to have both won NBA titles.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."