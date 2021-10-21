Broncos status updates for Teddy Bridgewater and Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos have made two game day roster moves ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Cleveland Browns. The team also made a Week 7 decision on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and news broke about the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

2 players elevated from practice squad to active roster

The Broncos elevated wide receiver John Brown and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the game day roster for Thursday’s game against with the Browns. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Players can be elevated twice per season without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad. This marks the second time Brown has been elevated, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him officially promoted to the 53-man roster sometime next week.

QB Teddy Bridgewater trending toward playing

Bridgewater is listed as “questionable” on the injury report with foot and quad injuries, but he’s trending toward playing on Thursday evening.

NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Thursday morning that Bridgewater is is “expected to start tonight.” KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis tweeted Thursday afternoon that “signs continue to point toward Bridgewater playing tonight.”

In five and a half games this season (he left Week 4’s contest with a concussion), Bridgewater has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1,514 yards with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Bridgewater has also rushed 15 times for 66 yards and he has been sacked 16 times this season. He has a 100.9 passer rating going into Week 7.

WR Jerry Jeudy won't play this week

The Browns activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry from injured reserve in time for Thursday’s game, but the Broncos won’t be doing the same with Jeudy.

Jeudy is still recovering from an ankle injury and Denver does not want to rush him back too quickly. With 10 days before their next game, the Broncos might be able to get Jeudy back on the field in Week 8.

Thursday night broadcast info

Denver’s game against Cleveland will be nationally televised on both NFL Network and Fox. In addition to the two TV options, the game will also be available to stream on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. MT.

After playing on Thursday, the Broncos will return home to host the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 8.

