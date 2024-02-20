Who will be the Broncos starting QB in 2024? 'NFL Total Access'
"NFL Total Access" discusses who will be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback in 2024.
A first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end, with retirement speculation, who just happens to date a megafamous recording star? That’s a cocktail of media crazy nobody in NFL history could duplicate.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up draft series with tiered rankings for first and third basemen in 2024.
The Phillies' spring training clubhouse is full of familiar faces as they prepare for another season with the roster that made back-to-back NLCS runs.
Before Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' star tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he was a college student who tweeted about baseball — a lot.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
Garoppolo played seven games with the Raiders last season.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
Once again, everyone is trying to figure out how to beat the Chiefs.
What does Mahomes need to do to pass Brady? That’ll depend on who’s doing the judging.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Bradish finished fourth in 2023 AL Cy Young voting.