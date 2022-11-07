Broncos will have a new starting center coming out of bye week

The Denver Broncos will have a new starting center coming out of their bye week.

The change is being made out of necessity due to injury, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the new center remain in place for the rest of the season.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced last week that starting center Lloyd Cushenberry is “going to miss some time” with a groin injury. With Cushenberry sidelined, Denver is expected to start Graham Glasgow against the Tennesee Titans in Week 10.

Glasgow has mostly played as a guard for the Broncos but he has a full season of starting experience at center from his time with the Detroit Lions. Glasgow began the 2022 season as a backup, but he might ultimately prove to be an upgrade over Cushenberry at center.

Cushenberry has been penalized six times this season and Pro Football Focus has given him a low grade of just 56.2 overall. It shouldn’t be too difficult for Glasgow to play at a higher level and if he does, he could keep the starting job even after Cushenberry returns from injury.

