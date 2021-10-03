Drew Lock starts 2nd half for Broncos after Teddy Bridgewater ruled out with concussion

The Denver Broncos had to make an unplanned switch at quarterback at halftime after a hard hit.

Broncos starter Teddy Bridgewater missed the beginning of the second half due to a concussion, leaving Drew Lock, the team's starter last season, to take over under center in his place.

Injury update for the Broncos: QB Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out with a concussion. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 3, 2021

Down 14-7 and facing 3rd-and-10 with less than a minute left, Bridgewater took a rough hit from Baltimore Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh on his final offensive series of the first half. Bridgewater soon headed for the medical tent on the sidelines.

The Ravens would eventually score another field goal to end the half.

Adding to the Broncos' injury issues was wide receiver Diontae Spencer, who took another hard hit from Ravens safety Chuck Clark on the play before Bridgewater. Spncer was later ruled out with a chest injury.

Injury update: WR Diontae Spencer (chest) has been downgraded to OUT. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 3, 2021

No flags were called on the two plays that led to the injuries. The Broncos already had two major contributors at wide receiver on injured reserve with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (knee).