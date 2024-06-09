Broncos star Pat Surtain ranked as NFL’s 4th-best cornerback

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently ranked Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain as the fourth-best cornerback in the NFL.

Surtain has built quite the resume in his young career as a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022. And with last season’s stats — 69 tackles, 12 passes defended, and one interception — it’s easy to understand why Farrar ranked Surtain in his top-five corners.

“Surtain still managed to set himself apart,” Farrar wrote. “In 2023, he allowed 56 catches on 89 targets for 701 yards, 202 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, 12 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 93.9.”

Farrar stated that Surtain gets shown some grace: performing at an elite level despite the level of performance around him defensively suffering.

“You have to give Surtain some grace for maintaining a standard of performance when everything was cratering around him, and in 2023, he improved on locking down his transitions in intermediate and deep coverage — one of my rare hesitations about him in previous years when it came to ranking him at the top of the field.”

Who are the players ranked above him? Sauce Gardner, L’Jarius Sneed, and Jaylon Johnson are great company for Surtain. To view the complete rankings of outside cornerbacks, visit Touchdown Wire.

