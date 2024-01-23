Broncos’ stadium process is a ‘long-term, complex’ situation

The Denver Broncos have not announced plans to build a new stadium, but the club has surveyed fans on potential stadium options going forward.

The Broncos currently play at Empower Field at Mile High, which is only 23 years old, but that hasn’t stopped speculation that Denver might build a brand new stadium in the coming years.

“Stadium — nothing to update there,” Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner said on Jan. 9. “We’re continuing to evaluate options. It’s a long-term, complex question of what we end up doing there. I will say that I was pleased with the impact of the upgrades that we made this last offseason. I think that fans, from the feedback that we got, appreciated it as well.”

Denver’s ownership group has invested $100 million in stadium upgrades (including a massive new scoreboard). Penner saying it’s a “long-term” situation likely indicates nothing is imminent on the stadium front.

The team’s current stadium lease ends in 2031, so the team has no reason to rush an announcement on future plans (even if plans are being formed behind closed doors). Once we draw closer to the end of the Mile High lease, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Broncos announce plans to build a new stadium owned by the team. For now, though, that’s just speculation.

Much like with the team’s uniforms, we’re left to wait for updates.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire