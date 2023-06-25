Broncos ST coach Ben Kotwica has used military experience in the NFL

Before becoming a football coach, Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica spent eight years in the U.S. Army. Kotwica served as a helicopter pilot in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Korea and Iraq.

After the Broncos wrapped up minicamp last week, Kotwica was asked if there are aspects of the military that translate to football.

“There is a lot to unpack in that question,” Kotwica said on June 14. “Oftentimes, people assimilate football to war. Having been part of both and being in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 with the men and women in uniform, we were a great team. That’s where I would start — the team. You’re working together and everybody is pulling together for a common goal and you’re bringing people together from various backgrounds, ethnicities, and ages.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was a commander, I had a 43-year-old war officer that was a pilot, and I had a crew chief that was 19 years old. I’ve used those experiences from the military. That’s what has been great about Coach [Sean] Payton — attention to detail, time on task, delegating authority. There is a whole plethora of things. The one thing I’ve seen here with Coach Payton is the leadership. I don’t think leadership is something you can put your finger on, but you can feel it. That’s what I’ve seen so far.”

The Broncos have a diverse coaching staff with ranges of experience that varies from 42 years (senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt) to rookie coaches (such as quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and special teams assistant Chris Banjo).

Kotwica has been coaching in the NFL since 2007, giving him 15 years of experience in the league. He’ll aim to help Denver turn its special teams units from a weakness to a strength in 2023.

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos coach Sean Payton is 'addicted' to chasing another Super Bowl Broncos OC Joe Lombardi sees a bright future for QBs coach Davis Webb Broncos aim to fix special teams with a unique coaching staff Only 2 defenders remain on Broncos' roster from Vance Joseph's first stint with team Sean Payton thinks NFL's fair catch rule will have unintended consequences

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire