Broncos spoke with QB Kenny Pickett at the Senior Bowl

The Denver Broncos spoke with Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama earlier this week.

Pickett (6-3, 220 pounds) told media members on Wednesday that he had spoken “briefly” with the team and he expected to met with them more later in the week, according to DNVR’s Andrew Mason.

Picket, 23, is a redshirt senior who completed 67.2% of his passes last season for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had Pickett ranked as QB3 last November, but the quarterback is now considered QB1 by many draft pundits. It remains to be seen where Pickett will stand when Easterling releases updated QB rankings for Draft Wire later this offseason.

The Broncos have 11 picks to use in the NFL draft this year, including ninth overall in the first round. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah had Denver select Pickett at No. 9 in his most recent 2022 NFL mock draft. The draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

