Broncos spoke with Clemson DL Tyler Davis at the NFL combine

The Denver Broncos had an informal meeting with Clemson’s Tyler Davis at the NFL combine, the defensive lineman revealed during his media availability in Indianapolis in late February.

Davis (6-2, 301 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 5.02 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 29 times at the combine. He spent five years with the Tigers, totaling 145 tackles (30 behind the line of scrimmage), 16 sacks, three pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 55 games.

The Broncos signed Malcolm Roach during free agency, but the team lost Jonathan Harris, and Mike Purcell remains a free agent. Denver could certainly use more depth on the defensive line going into 2024.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Davis to Akeem Spence, who was a fourth-round pick out of Illinois in 2013. Davis is also projected to be a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

The Broncos currently hold pick No. 121 in the fourth round and Davis could be a target at that spot. The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire