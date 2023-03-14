Broncos make splashes on Day 1 of free agency with 6 signings

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was a busy man on the first day of NFL free agency.

After the NFL’s negotiating window opened on Monday, the Broncos quickly made splashes by agreeing to terms with five players from other teams plus in-house free agent linebacker Alex Singleton.

Technically, the deals that were agreed to on Monday will not become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but all of the teams are expected to be completed.

In addition to shoring up the offensive line and bringing in a replacement for Dre’Mont Jones on the defensive line, Denver also brought in a new backup quarterback and a new blocking tight end.

Paton also placed one-year tenders on three of the team’s exclusive rights free agents: P Corliss Waitman, OL Quinn Bailey and LB Jonas Griffith.

Here’s a quick recap of the Broncos’ busy day of signings on Monday.

OL Ben Powers

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

QB Jarrett Stidham

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

OT Mike McGlinchey

Contract: 5 years, $87.5 million

TE Chris Manhertz

Contract: 2 years, $6 million

LB Alex Singleton

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Contract: 3 years, $18 million

DL Zach Allen

Contract: 3 years, $45.75 million

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire