Do the Broncos have any splash moves left in free agency?

The Denver Broncos have made several splash moves in free agency so far, including adding a pair of high-profile offensive linemen to help protect quarterback Russell Wilson and pave the way for running backs in 2023.

After signing eight free agents and bringing back four of their own in-house free agents, are the Broncos done making splashes in NFL free agency?

There might still be a notable move or two in store for Denver.

The Broncos, for example, are among the teams who are interested in free agent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. That would be a huge addition to Denver’s secondary, but also likely a costly one.

It’s hard to calculate exactly how much salary cap space the Broncos have left because we do not yet have contract details for all the team’s new free agent additions. It seems safe to assume, though, that Denver has to be close to being right up against the cap for the 2023 season.

The Broncos could easily create more cap space by restructuring select contracts. The downside to doing that would be the possibility of eating more “dead money” if a player with a restructured deal is cut down the road. If they need or want to, though, Denver can create more cap space this spring.

The Broncos could also get some cap relief if they trade one of their wide receivers, such as Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. Such a move would also create a splash as it would give Denver additional draft capital.

We don’t know what comes next for the Broncos, but a big addition like Gardner-Johnson or a high-profile WR trade can’t be ruled out. Denver could also have a few more budget signings on deck.

We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

