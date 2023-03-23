Broncos spent more than any other team in NFL free agency

Just over a week into the official start of NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos have spent a league-high $235,967,500, according to Spotrac.com.

That massive number includes the total values of 10 contracts, but it does not yet include the total of punter Riley Dixon, whose contract numbers are not yet known.

That total also doesn’t include the return of cornerback Essang Bassey or the ERFA returns of linebacker Jonas Griffith and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. None of those players received big contracts, but everything adds up in a salary-capped league.

The next-closet teams in spending this offseason after the Broncos are the New Orleans Saints ($191,620,000) and Atlanta Falcons ($187,235,000). Of course, spending in the spring doesn’t guarantee winning in the fall, but it does show that Denver’s ownership group has given general manager George Paton and coach Sean Payton the resources needed to build a roster.

Here are the contract details that we know so far for the Broncos’ free agent signings.

1. OL Ben Powers

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

3. OT Mike McGlinchey

Contract: 5 years, $87.5 million

4. TE Chris Manhertz

Contract: 2 years, $6 million

5. LB Alex Singleton

Contract: 3 years, $18 million

6. DL Zach Allen

Contract: 3 years, $45.75 million

7. RB Samaje Perine

Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million

8. FB Michael Burton

Contract: 1 year, $1.31 million

9. CB/KR Tremon Smith

Contract: 2 years, up to $5.5 million

10. DB P.J. Locke

Contract: 1-year, $1.4 million

11. DB Esssang Bassey

Contract: 1 year, TBA

12. P Riley Dixon

Contract: 2 years, TBA

13. OL Quinn Bailey

Contract: 1 year, $870,000

14. LB Jonas Griffith

Contract: 1 year, $940,000

The Broncos seem to be done making splash moves in free agency, but the team could make a few more budget signings in the coming weeks. We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

