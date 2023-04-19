Broncos’ special teams depth chart before the NFL draft

As the Denver Broncos prepare for the 2023 NFL draft, the team currently has 18 open spots on their 90-man offseason roster (view the players currently on the roster).

The Broncos are going into the draft with five picks, and they might add more picks through trades. After the trade, Denver will fill its 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.

As the NFL draft draws closer, we will be reviewing the team’s projected depth charts on special teams, defense and offense before any rookies are added to the roster.

Today, we’re starting with a look at special teams, and there are some notable changes since the last update.

Kicker: Brandon McManus

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McManus is the only kicker on the roster for now. Denver might consider bringing in another camp leg this summer, perhaps an undrafted free agent or late-round pick. McManus is coming off a poor season, so adding competition might be a good idea.

Punter: Riley Dixon

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

After initially placing a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender on Corliss Waitman, the Broncos later signed Riley Dixon to a two-year deal. Once they added Dixon, Denver rescinded Waitman’s ERFA tender, making him a free agent. The Broncos are now set to go into 2023 with Dixon as their locked-in punter.

Long snapper: Mitchell Fraboni

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver let Jacob Bobenmoyer walk during free agency, leaving Mitchell Fraboni as the lone long snapper on the roster. The Broncos might bring in competition, but Fraboni is the early favorite to handle snapping duties for Denver this fall.

Returner: Open competition

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos are bringing back Montrell Washington and they added Tremon Smith during free agency, but coach Sean Payton hinted at the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona last month that Denver is still looking for more competition at returner.

Key special teams players

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

These players might not have large roles on offense or defense this fall, but they could all feature on special teams for the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire