Broncos snap winning streak in 22-17 loss to Texans

The Denver Broncos (6-6) lost to the Houston Texans (7-5) 22-17 on the road in Week 13, snapping a five-game winning streak.

Both teams exchanged 3-and-outs to begin the game. The Texans were then the first to score, booting a 29-yard field goal on their second drive.

After another Broncos punt, Houston scored on a Dameon Pierce three-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 10-0. That scoring drive was aided by a 15-yard penalty when linebacker Alex Singleton was penalized for pushing Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud after a play had been blown dead.

After a third Denver punt, Houston kicked another field goal to make it 13-0 early in the second quarter. The Broncos later added a 34-yard Wil Lutz field goal that cut the deficit to 13-3 going into halftime.

Denver got the ball after halftime but punted again — Riley Dixon’s fifth punt of the game — and the Texans promptly added another field goal to make it 16-3. The Broncos got a gift when Houston returned a fumble for a touchdown but the score was called back due to a forward progress ruling.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson later threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton to make it 16-10. On the Broncos’ next drive, Wilson had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and then intercepted, setting the Texans up with good field position. Stroud then threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins to make it 22-10 (Houston’s ensuing two-point attempt was intercepted by Fabian Moreau).

On the next drive, Wilson threw a 41-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy that got the ball down to the ball down to the one-yard line. Wilson then rushed for a one-yard score to make it 22-17 with just over 12 minutes left in the game.

After forcing a Texans punt, the Broncos squandered their next drive when Wilson threw an interception on a deep pass intended for Sutton. Denver’s defense then forced another punt, giving the Broncos the ball back down five points with 4:36 remaining.

Denver then drove down to Houston’s eight-yard line before Wilson threw his second interception of the game, sealing a 22-17 loss.

Up next for the Broncos is a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire