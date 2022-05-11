Broncos single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday night

The arrival of the NFL’s 2022 schedule on Thursday evening also means the start of ticket sales across the league.

Denver Broncos single-game tickets will go on sale shortly after the schedule is announced at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 12 on Ticketmaster. Ticket inventory will be limited and most tickets available will be single seats.

The Broncos will have some tickets available for every game, though. Denver has sold out 39 regular-season games in a row since 1970, according to a press release from the team.

Tickets will start at $30 per game and will be limited to four tickets per household per game. Fans should also note that all tickets for the games at Empower Field at Mile High are digital and require mobile ticketing.

Later this summer, a limited amount of half-price tickets will be sold in August. The team will release more information on those tickets closer to the sale date.

