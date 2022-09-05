Broncos signing WR Vyncint Smith to practice squad

The Denver Broncos are signing 26-year-old wide receiver Vyncint Smith to their practice squad, the player’s agent announced Monday on Twitter.

Smith (6-3, 202 pounds) is a German-born receiver who went undrafted in 2018 after playing college football at Limestone, a DII school. He signed with the Houston Texans as a college free agent and caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in seven games (one start) as a rookie.

Houston demoted Smith to the practice squad in 2019 and the New York Jets later signed him off the Texans’ practice squad to their own active roster. In New York, Smith caught 18 passes for 238 yards in three seasons (22 games).

After his contract expired with the Jets, Smith joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, but he failed to make the Bucs’ 53-man roster this summer. Smith will now be joining his fourth NFL team in Denver.

With Smith’s arrival, the Broncos’ 16-player practice squad is now full.

