Broncos signing WR Marvin Mims to 4-year rookie contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims, according to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson.

Mims, who was picked by the Broncos in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2023 NFL draft, is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Based on the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with players, Spotrac.com estimates that Mimss will receive $6,068,635 over four years with an estimated $1,413,552 signing bonus. His salary cap hit is projected to be $1,103,388 this season.

Denver has a crowded wide receiver room that includes Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton, so Mims might not necessarily start on offense as a rookie, but he will undoubtedly get rotational snaps as a speedy deep threat.

Mims could also prove to be an important addition on special teams. Mims averaged 16 yards per punt return at Oklahoma last season and he is the early favorite to return punts for the Broncos in 2023.

Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders, a third-round pick, is now the team’s last remaining unsigned draft pick.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire