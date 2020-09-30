Veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was released by the Jaguars this week, but he didn’t have to wait too long to find a new place to play this season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are signing Jernigan to their active roster. With a game on Thursday night, it will likely be at least Week Five before Jernigan makes his Denver debut.

Jernigan played 54 snaps over three games in a reserve role for Jacksonville this year. He was a starter for the Eagles when healthy over the previous three seasons.

The signing comes days after the Broncos lost defensive tackle Jurrell Casey for the season to a torn biceps.

Broncos signing Timmy Jernigan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk