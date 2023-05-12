Broncos signing safety JL Skinner to 4-year rookie contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract with safety JL Skinner, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Skinner, who was picked by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft (183rd overall), is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Based on the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with players, Spotrac.com estimates that Skinner will receive $4,036,219 over four years. With an estimated $196,219 signing bonus and a $750,000 base salary, Skinner is projected to have a total salary cap hit of $799,055 in 2023.

A hard-hitting safety, Skinner has the potential to eventually emerge as a starter in Denver’s secondary, but he will likely contribute primarily on special teams as a rookie. Right now, Caden Sterns appears to be the favorite to start across from Justin Simmons as a strong safety this fall.

While he waits for the possibility of earning more playing time on defense, Skinner can make an immediate impact on special teams in 2023.

