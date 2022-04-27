Broncos signing RB Melvin Gordon to 1-year contract

The Denver Broncos are re-signing running back Melvin Gordon on a one-year contract, Jordan Schultz first reported on Tuesday evening.

If he maxes out all the incentives, Gordon can earn up to $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but his base salary will likely be much lower than that

Gordon (6-1, 215 pounds) entered the league as a first-round pick out of Wisconsin with the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers in 2015. After spending the first five years of his career with the Chargers, Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in 2020.

Gordon played in a shared backfield in his two seasons in Denver, first with Phillip Lindsay and then with Javonte Williams. In 31 games (26 starts) with the Broncos, Gordon rushed 418 times for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Gordon will now likely continue a backfield rotation with Willians in 2022.

Gordon also caught 60 passes for 371 yards and three scores in Denver. In his career, the 29-year-old running back has totaled 8,388 yards from scrimmage with 67 total touchdowns.

Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, has averaged 4.6 yards per carry with the Broncos, and he’s averaged 4.2 yards per tote in his career.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts