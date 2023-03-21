Broncos are signing Rams free-agent punter Riley Dixon

The Los Angeles Rams are starting over with their group of specialists. After already losing Matt Gay to the Colts and Matthew Orzech to the Packers, Riley Dixon is now on his way out of L.A.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are signing Dixon, reuniting with the punter who spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Denver.

Dixon’s tenure with the Rams only lasted one season and it was just an OK one. He punted it 71 times for an average of 48.4 yards, netting 41.7 yards per punt. He only downed 26.8% of his punts inside the 20, which was the lowest rate of his career.

Broncos are signing former Rams’ punter Riley Dixon, per source. Dixon spent his first two NFL seasons in Denver and now returns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

With Chase Blackburn stepping in as the Rams’ new special teams coordinator, it’s understandable that he’d want to bring in some fresh faces. However, Gay and Orzech were studs on special teams and the Rams could have retained them as free agents.

