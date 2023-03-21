Broncos signing punter Riley Dixon

The Denver Broncos are signing punter Riley Dixon, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dixon, 29, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Syracuse with the Broncos in 2016. After spending the first two years of his career in Denver, Dixon was traded to the New York Giants in 2018.

Dixon spent four seasons in New York before joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal in 2022. He averaged 48.4 yards per punt with a long of 67 yards with the Rams last season.

The Broncos are also bringing back punter Corliss Waitman, who received a one-year ERFA tender, but Dixon will be the clear favorite to win Denver’s punting competition this summer.

Signing Dixon is the latest move the Broncos have made this offseason to improve their special teams. With a new special teams coordinator, a change at long snapper, a new punter and a new returner, Denver should be able to take a big step forward on special teams in 2023.

