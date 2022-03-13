Broncos signing OT Calvin Anderson to 1-year contract

The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on a one-year contract extension, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported Sunday.

The one-year deal is worth $2.5 million with about $1.5 million fully guaranteed, according to Klis. Anderson was the second player to receive a one-year contract from Denver on Sunday, joining fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

Anderson, 25, signed with the New England Patriots as a college free agent out of Texas in 2019. After failing to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster, he went on to have a brief stint on the New York Jets’ practice squad before being signed to the Broncos’ active roster in October 2019.

Anderson has served as a backup swing tackle over the last two years, dressing for 27 games and earning five starts. Anderson might get an opportunity to compete for a starting job this offseason, but Denver is also expected to add at least one right tackle to the roster.

Before signing an extension, Anderson was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on Wednesday. He’ll now remain with the Broncos through at least the 2022 season.

