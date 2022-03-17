Broncos signing offensive lineman Tom Compton

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
The Denver Broncos are going to sign offensive lineman Tom Compton to a one-year contract, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reported Wednesday.

Compton (6-6, 315 pounds) is a journeyman offensive lineman who has spent time with six NFL teams, playing as a left guard, right guard and tight tackle. He most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2020-2021.

Compton, 32, entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of South Dakota with the Washington Football Team in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career in Washington before going on to play for the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets before joining the 49ers two years ago.

Compton has started 44 games in his career, including seven games in San Francisco last season. He was penalized twice and allowed five sacks with the 49ers in 2021.

Compton’s only season in the NFL as a full-time starter came with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He was penalized six times and allowed six sacks in 14 starts that year.

As the roster stands now, Compton would presumably be given an opportunity to compete with Calvin Anderson for the starting right tackle job. Denver will also likely consider adding a tackle in the NFL draft.

