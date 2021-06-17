The Broncos are adding another player to their receiving corps.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Denver is signing wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El to their roster.

Pierson-El has spent time with the Raiders during the offseason the last two years and has been on the practice squad for stretches of both seasons. He’s never appeared in a regular season game and spent time in both the AAF and XFL before those leagues met their premature demise.

Pierson-El caught 100 passes at Nebraska and also returned three punts for touchdowns during his freshman year. He was not on punt return duty his final three years, but a return to it could help his chances of making the roster.

Broncos signing De’Mornay Pierson-El originally appeared on Pro Football Talk