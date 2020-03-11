Broncos signing a long snapper with Casey Kreiter headed for free agency

Casey Kreiter has handled the long snapping duties for the Broncos since 2016, but there could be a change in store this offseason.

Kreiter is headed for free agency and the Broncos have hired another snapper. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing Jacob Bobenmoyer to their offseason roster.

Bobenmoyer played his college ball close to Denver at Northern Colorado and wrapped up his time in school after the 2018 season. He tried out for the Broncos last year and Klis reports the team likes his “athleticism and snapping velocity.”

Klis also notes that Kreiter said last week that he hasn’t heard anything from the Broncos about re-signing with the team.

