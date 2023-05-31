Broncos signing kicker Elliott Fry to 1-year contract

The Denver Broncos are signing kicker Elliott Fry, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fry (6-0, 172 pounds) entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina with the Chicago Bears.

Fry will replace Brandon McManus, who was released by the team on May 23. McManus has since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Elsewhere on the free agency front, undrafted running back Emmanuel Wilson signed with the Green Bay Packers after he was cut by the Broncos earlier this month.

Another undrafted player who went to Denver’s rookie minicamp, wide receiver Josh Johnson, has signed with the Barcelona Dragons of the European League of Football.

Meanwhile, former Broncos guard Dalton Risner and cornerback Ronald Darby remain unsigned free agents.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire