Broncos signing Joe Schobert

Veteran linebacker Joe Schobert recently visited with the Broncos and left without signing a contract, but he is now headed back to Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing Schobert to their roster on Monday. The move comes after linebacker Jonas Griffith dislocated his elbow on the second defensive play of the Broncos’ first preseason game.

Griffith said he hopes to return in six weeks and Schobert gives them an experienced option for however long Griffith winds up being out of action.

Schobert spent last season with the Steelers and was released in March. He had 112 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble during his time in Pittsburgh. He’s also been a starter in Cleveland and Jacksonville over the course of his career.

