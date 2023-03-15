Broncos signing fullback Michael Burton to 1-year contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent fullback Michael Burton, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burton (5-11, 242 pounds) will replace tight end/fullback Andrew Beck, who the Broncos let walk in free agency this week. Beck agreed to a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Houston Texans on Monday.

Burton, 31, has spent time with five NFL teams, most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2021-2022. He now lands with a division rival after winning Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs last season.

In Denver, Burton will reunite with coach Sean Payton after he previously served as the New Orleans Saints’ fullback in 2020. Burton also spent time with the Saints in 2019, but only in the offseason.

Through eight seasons in the NFL, Burton has rushed 28 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns and totaled 18 receptions for 123 yards and another score as a receiver out of the backfield. His primary duty is blocking — it’s not a glamorous role, but it’s an important part of Payton’s offense.

After signing two offensive linemen, a running back and a fullback early in free agency, Payton seems to have sent a clear message that the Broncos plan to run early and often in 2023.

We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

