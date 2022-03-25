Broncos signing former Packers OL Billy Turner

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner is returning to Denver to play for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Per Klis, Turner’s new deal with the Broncos is for just one year.

The Packers released Turner in a cap-saving move earlier this month. He was released with a failed physical designation stemming from a knee injury suffered during the 2021 season.

Turner played in 20 games for the Broncos over the 2016-18 seasons before signing with the Packers as a free agent in 2019. He became a stalwart for the offensive line in Green Bay, starting 43 total games – including starts at right guard, right tackle and left tackle – over three seasons with the Packers.

By returning to Denver, Turner will reunite with Hackett, the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021. The Broncos hired Hackett to be the team’s new head coach. He brought tight ends coach Justin Outten with him to Denver, so Turner’s transition to the Broncos offense should be a seamless one.

The expectation is that Turner will start at right tackle, arguably his best position while with the Packers. If healthy, he could be a solid starter for a Broncos team that added major pieces this offseason, including quarterback Russell Wilson.

Turner, who turns 31 in October, was a third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He has started 68 games and appeared in 15 others over nine seasons in the NFL.

