The Broncos are bringing in some depth at tight end.

Per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the club is signing former Jaguar Eric Saubert.

Saubert played eight games for Jacksonville last year, starting four of them. He caught three passes for 16 yards while playing a total of 93 offensive snaps and 137 special teams snaps.

Saubert was a Falcons fifth-round pick back in 2017. He was a heavy special teams contributor for his first two seasons with Atlanta, playing the majority of snaps on the unit in both seasons. Atlanta traded Saubert to the Patriots in 2019, who then waived him during roster cuts at the end of training camp. He spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad before signing with the Bears later that seasons.

In all, he’s caught 10 passes for 85 yards in 40 games.

Broncos signing Eric Saubert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk