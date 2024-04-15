Broncos signing defensive lineman Angelo Blackson

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a one-year contract, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Blackson (6-4, 318 pounds) entered the league as a fourth-round pick out of Auburn with the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He’s been a journeyman defensive lineman since then, spending time with seven teams over the last nine seasons.

Blackson, 31, spent one season playing for current Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph when they overlapped with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. Blackson dressed for all 16 games that year, earning nine starts. He totaled 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks that season.

Blackson has appeared in 128 games in his career with 42 starts. He has 179 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and one interception on his resume.

After signing Blackson, Denver has shored up the defensive line depth chart ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The Broncos now have a rotation that will include Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Blackson, Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia.

We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

