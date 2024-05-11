Broncos signing DB Kris Abrams-Draine to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos have signed defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine to a four-year contract on Thursday, according to the Denver Gazette.

Abrams-Draine (5-11, 179 pounds) was the 145th overall (5th round) selection in last month’s NFL draft, where he came out of the University of Missouri.

Abrams-Draine looks to become a contributor in the Broncos secondary, alongside Patrick Surtain, Ja’Quan McMillian and Caden Sterns. The secondary looks very different from how it was last season, after the release of safety Justin Simmons.

Prior to signing his contract, Abrams-Draine was assigned Simmons’ number 31. In relation to this move, Simmons showed tremendous support for the rookie, encouraging Abrams-Draine to “make it HIS number.”

Abrams-Draine’s four-year contract is projected to be worth $4.368 million, with a $348,264 signing bonus. He’ll count $882,066 against this season’s salary cap, according to Sports Illustrated.

He joins fellow rookies Bo Nix, fellow fifth-round selection Audric Estime, Nick Gargiulo and Devaughn Vele in signing their rookie contracts.

