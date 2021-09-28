Broncos are signing David Moore off Raiders’ practice squad

The Broncos are signing receiver David Moore off the Raiders’ practice squad, Brandon Krisztal of KOA reports.

They needed a replacement for KJ Hamler, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament Sunday. It is the same injury to the same knee from five years ago during his senior year at IMG Academy High School, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Moore, 26, spent the past four seasons in Seattle. He caught 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seahawks.

Moore signed a two-year deal with Carolina but didn’t make the Panthers’ roster out of the preseason. He then joined the Raiders’ practice squad.

