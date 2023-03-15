Broncos signing CB/KR Tremon Smith to 2-year contract

The Denver Broncos are adding more depth at cornerback and perhaps a new designated returner.

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with cornerback Tremon Smith, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson.

Smith (5-11, 190 pounds) entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Central Arkansas with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He went on to spend time with the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Houston Texans in 2021.

Smith has served as a rotational cornerback and special teams ace with his five previous teams. He totaled 22 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions in 17 games (two starts) with the Texans last year.

Perhaps more notable, Smith returned 19 kickoffs for 417 yards and five punts for 53 yards last season. He has averaged 24.7 yards per kickoff return in his career.

Montrell Washington, who handled most of the Broncos’ return duties last season, averaged 18.9 yards on kickoff returns in 2022. Washington now appears to have serious competition at returner, and Denver has more depth at cornerback.

We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire