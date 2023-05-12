Broncos signing CB Riley Moss to 4-year rookie contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract with cornerback Riley Moss, according to DNVR’s Zach Stevens.

Moss, who was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft (83rd overall), is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Based on the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with players, Spotrac.com estimates that Moss will receive $5,447,488 over four years with an estimated $961,809 signing bonus. His salary cap hit is expected to be just under $1 million this season.

Moss, a speedy cornerback out of Iowa, will likely be asked to contribute on special teams while competing for playing time in Vance Joseph’s secondary. Right now, Damarri Mathis seems to be the early favorite to start across from Pat Surtain at cornerback, but Moss will have opportunities to get on the field.

Moss projects as a future starter for the Broncos, but he will likely have a rotational role in the secondary to begin his career in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire