Broncos have signed both of their ERFA players

The Denver Broncos have signed both of their exclusive rights free agents to one-year contracts.

It was just a formality because tendered ERFA players have no negotiating power under the collective bargaining agreement, but inside linebacker Jonas Griffith signed his deal in March and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey signed his contract when he reported for the offseason program on Tuesday.

Because he has two years of experience, Griffith will earn $940,000 this season. Bailey, who has just one accrued season, will earn $870,000. The two players now count against the team’s salary cap and 90-man offseason roster.

Denver also placed a one-year ERFA tender on punter Corliss Waitman last month, but he did not sign it immediately like Griffith. The Broncos later signed punter Riley Dixon and rescinded Waitman’s tender, making him a free agent.

NFL Players Association totals indicate that Denver has $7,792,451 in remaining salary cap space. The Broncos currently hold five draft picks and they have 18 open spots on the roster. After the draft, Denver will fill the 90-man offseason roster with college free agent signings.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire