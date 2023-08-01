Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

The Broncos lost a pair of wide receivers in recent days, so they brought back a former member of the roster to help provide some depth on Tuesday.

Nick Williams had two stints with the team after going undrafted out of UNLV this year and the team announced that he is back for a third tour of duty.

Williams grew up in Cherry Creek, Colorado and went to CSU-Pueblo before transferring to UNLV. He had 28 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 season.

The Broncos waived KJ Hamler with a non-football injury designation on Monday because he has been diagnosed with pericarditis. There's been talk of bringing him back later this year, but Tim Patrick won't be back after tearing his Achilles in practice.