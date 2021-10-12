Broncos sign WR John Brown to practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed speedy wide receiver John Brown to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown provides depth for the receiver-needy Broncos, who have receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler on injured reserve. Courtland Sutton is Denver’s top target right now with Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, Diontae Spencer and David Moore also looking for targets.

Brown spent this past preseason with the division rival Las Vegas Raiders, and he requested to be released, which the Raiders ended up doing. Interestingly enough, the Broncos host the Raiders Sunday, where Brown could possibly get a shot at his short-lived former team.

We've signed WR John Brown to our practice squad. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 12, 2021

In seven NFL seasons, Brown has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and most recently the Buffalo Bills. Brown had a career season with the Bills in 2019, with 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. But the following year wasn’t as prosperous, with Brown limited to 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

