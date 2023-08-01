Broncos sign wide receiver to replace KJ Hamler

After waiving wide receiver KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation on Monday, the Denver Broncos filled Hamler’s former spot on the 90-man offseason roster by signing fellow receiver Nick Williams.

This will mark Williams’ third stint with the team this offseason. An undrafted rookie, Williams is a local prospect who played high school football at Cherry Creek and started his college career at CSU-Pueblo before later transferring to UNLV.

Williams was previously signed on June 5 and cut on June 13 and later re-signed on July 25 and cut on July 28. He will hope the third time’s the charm.

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles on Monday but at the time of this writing, Patrick remains on the roster. Denver will likely place Patrick on injured reserve in the coming days, a move that will open up another roster spot.

Broncos Wire published a list of 10 free agent wide receivers the team might consider signing on Tuesday. Williams was at the top of the list.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire