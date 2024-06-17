Will the Broncos sign any UFL players before training camp?

The 2024 UFL season wrapped up on Sunday when the Birmingham Stallions defeated San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 in the championship game. Players from the UFL are now free to sign with NFL teams, and history suggests a flurry of moves could be on the way.

Last year, NFL teams signed 42 USFL players and 50 XFL players (those two leagues have since merged to form the UFL). Two of the most notable signings last spring were kicker Brandon Aubrey going to the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Ben DiNucci going to the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys and Broncos also turned to spring football in 2022, signing USFL kick returner KaVontae Turpin and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, respectively. Turpin made the Pro Bowl in his first season in Dallas and Fraboni remains Denver’s long snapper going into his third season.

So, who’s on deck in 2024? Birmingham quarterback Adrian Martinez — this year’s UFL MVP — and St. Louis kicker Andre Szmyt are among the players to watch as NFL teams begin poking around this summer.

If the Broncos end up flying any UFL players to Denver for workouts, we will be tracking any potential signings on Broncos Wire.

