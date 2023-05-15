Broncos re-sign Tyreik McAllister

The Broncos have re-signed running back Tyreik McAllister, the team announced Monday.

Denver waived wide receiver Dallas Daniels, cornerback Darrious Gaines, tight end Kris Leach and running back Emanuel Wilson in corresponding moves. All four players were signed as college free agents ahead of rookie minicamp, and Gaines and Wilson received partially guaranteed contracts.

McAllister, a first-year player from Charleston, spent a portion of the 2022 season on the Broncos’ practice squad after spending the offseason competing with Denver.

He ran for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns on 143 carries during his final college season.

The Broncos waived McAllister on Friday before signing him back three days later.

