Broncos to sign tight end Chris Manhertz

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent tight end Chris Manhertz, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Details of the contract are not yet known. The deal won’t become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday.

Manhertz (6-6, 255 pounds) entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Canisius with the Buffalo Bills in 2015. A converted basketball player, Manhertz had no football experience in college.

Manhertz failed to make Buffalo’s 53-man roster as a rookie and he was then picked up by the New Orleans Saints, signing with their practice squad.

