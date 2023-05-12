The Broncos signed three draft picks Friday, the team announced.

Third-rounder Riley Moss, sixth-rounder JL Skinner and seventh-rounder Alex Forsyth are under contract.

Second-round receiver Marvin Mims and third-round linebacker Drew Sanders have yet to reach agreement on their four-year deals.

The Broncos traded a third-round pick in next year’s draft to move up to take Moss, a cornerback from Iowa. He received a $961,809 signing bonus in his four-year, $5.45 million deal.

He made 11 interceptions in five seasons at Iowa.

Skinner, the 183rd overall pick, is a safety from Boise State. He earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2022, totaling 65 tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions.

Skinner was projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, but he is recovering from a pectoral injury.

Forsyth, a center from Oregon, was the 257th overall pick after the Broncos traded with the Saints to get him. He started three seasons for the Ducks, earning second-team All-America and first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.

The Broncos waived Parker Ferguson, offensive guard from Air Force, and running Tyriek McAllister to make room on their roster.

Broncos sign three draft picks, including third-rounder Riley Moss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk